Kenya wins big as Vipingo Ridge named Africa’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue 2026

Vipingo Ridge has been named Africa’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue 2026 at the prestigious World Golf Awards (WGA), further cementing its position as one of the continent’s leading golf tourism and residential developments.

The award was announced during the 13th edition of the WGA, held in Africa for the first time on Sunday, 8th November 2026 in Egypt.

Vipingo Ridge emerged victorious in a highly competitive category that featured four other leading golf real estate destinations from South Africa.

Commenting on the choice of Africa as the hosts for the WGA 2026 Award, Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, said: Bringing World Golf Awards to Africa for the first time was a landmark moment for us, and Egypt proved a magnificent host.

Madinaty Golf Club gave us a championship course, superb hospitality and a warm welcome for the leaders of golf tourism from around the world. My congratulations go to every winner.

The recognition comes as part of a landmark achievement for Kenya’s golf tourism sector, with the country also winning the title of Africa’s Best Golf Destination 2026, ahead of fellow nominees Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

The double victory underscores the growing success of investments aimed at positioning Kenya as a premier golf and sports tourism destination. It is a testament to the country’s world-class golf facilities, expanding tourism infrastructure, and the collaborative efforts of stakeholders across the sports and hospitality sectors.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, Alex Horsey, Chief Executive Officer of Vipingo Ridge hailed the award as validation of the destination’s commitment to delivering an exceptional golfing experience while contributing to Kenya’s broader tourism growth agenda.

“Winning Africa’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue is a proud moment for Vipingo Ridge and for Kenya. It reflects years of investment in creating a world-class golf and lifestyle destination that attracts golfers, homeowners and visitors from across the globe. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and to supporting Kenya’s emergence as a leading golf tourism destination.”

Home to the award-winning Baobab Course, the only PGA-accredited golf facility in East Africa, Vipingo Ridge has continued to attract golfers, investors and tourists seeking a unique combination of championship golf, luxury real estate and coastal experiences. The recent release of the World Bank Country Private Sector Diagnostic (CPSD) Kenya Report, which highlights the growing global shift towards experience-led travel, multi-destination itineraries and blended business and leisure travel, commonly referred to as “bleisure.”

According to the October 2026 report, Kenya’s unique combination of a 600-kilometre coastline, world-renowned safari circuits and a strong foothold in Africa’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE)market provides a compelling opportunity to attract greater beach tourism demand, both as a standalone offering and as an extension of conference and safari travel experiences.

Located along Kenya’s coastline in Kilifi County, Vipingo Ridge spans more than 2,000 hectares and is home to a par-72 championship golf course, luxury residences, hospitality facilities, equestrian amenities and nature conservation areas, making it one of East Africa’s most distinctive integrated lifestyle destinations.

Recent initiatives by government and tourism stakeholders further demonstrate growing momentum to unlock the coast’s tourism potential. These include the Draft Tourism Strategy 2025-2030, which identifies Mombasa as a regional MICE hub and prioritises coastal beach tourism, the Coast Tourism Circuit initiative, the Mombasa Coastal Tourism Investment Conference, and the implementation of the Kenya Coast Tourism and Cultural Heritage Blueprint 2030.

The WGA wins come a month after Vipingo Ridge secured a double win at the 2026 Africa MICE Awards, held on the sidelines of the Africa MICE Summit from 1st to 2nd October. The property received the Kenya’s Emerging MICE Venue and Africa’s Best Green/Sustainable MICE Venue awards.

These latest recognitions are expected to further enhance Kenya’s profile as a preferred destination for international golf tourism, while strengthening Vipingo Ridge’s reputation as one of Africa’s finest golf and residential destinations.