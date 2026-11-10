Local NewsNEWS

Rationalisation: Kenya announces closure of Bern embassy, Switzerland

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei says the move is part of ongoing rationalisation involving closing some Missions and opening new ones

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Sing’Oei,
Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Sing’Oei,

The Kenyan government is set to permanently close its embassy in Bern, Switzerland, as part of ongoing rationalisation of the country’s diplomatic missions.

In a public notice, the Embassy of Kenya in Bern announced that its Consular Section will cease operations on November 30, 2026, urging Kenyans with pending applications to collect their processed documents before the deadline.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

”The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Bern wishes to inform all Kenyan Nationals, clients and members of the public that, following a directive of the Government of the Republic of Kenya, the Embassy will permanently close its operations in Switzerland”, the communication read.

Applicants who submitted requests from November 1 will be contacted and informed of alternative collection arrangements.

“Clients who have been notified that their documents are ready should collect them from the Embassy before 30 November 2026”, the Embassy said.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said the move is part of ongoing rationalisation of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint globally, involving closing some Missions and opening new ones in furtherance of our strategic priorities as a country.

Driver filmed assaulting police officer set for bail hearing
Trump says rare earths deal ‘done’ with China
Kindiki: Destruction of property during protests will not be tolerated
Former Embu DCIO jailed for 30 years for defiling suspect in his office

He added that Kenyans will continue to receive proximate services despite this rationalisation process.

“A more comprehensive statement on the matter will be released in due course. Kenyans will continue to receive proximate services despite this rationalisation process”, he stated.

Information on alternative consular arrangements for Kenyans in Switzerland will be shared through the Embassy’s website and official channels.

 

Bodaboda and Tuktuk leaders elect Sonko as Patron
Blinken to arrive in Israel shortly, meet Palestinian President Friday
Ruto: Our sacrifices have finally paid off, economy is stable
Heavy rains to persist until Monday, Met warns
Kirinyaga County moves to control snails ravaging Rice farms
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Vacancies for Assistant County Commissioner positions to be advertised
Next Article Trump says more US attacks on Iran ‘highly unlikely’
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Trump says more US attacks on Iran ‘highly unlikely’
International News
Vacancies for Assistant County Commissioner positions to be advertised
Local News NEWS
Kenya wins big as Vipingo Ridge named Africa’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue 2026
Business Local Business
Qantas to outsource 850 local jobs with most roles moving to India
Business International Business

You May also Like

rice
County NewsNEWS

Man charged with sexual assault of Mombasa blogger

County NewsNEWS

Kenya’s female governors meet in Kwale for G7 summit

County News

Governor Mbarire issues stern warning to Embu health workers

County NewsNEWS

Three arrested in fake academic certificates crackdown

Show More