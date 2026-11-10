Rationalisation: Kenya announces closure of Bern embassy, Switzerland

The Kenyan government is set to permanently close its embassy in Bern, Switzerland, as part of ongoing rationalisation of the country’s diplomatic missions.

In a public notice, the Embassy of Kenya in Bern announced that its Consular Section will cease operations on November 30, 2026, urging Kenyans with pending applications to collect their processed documents before the deadline.

”The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Bern wishes to inform all Kenyan Nationals, clients and members of the public that, following a directive of the Government of the Republic of Kenya, the Embassy will permanently close its operations in Switzerland”, the communication read.

Applicants who submitted requests from November 1 will be contacted and informed of alternative collection arrangements.

“Clients who have been notified that their documents are ready should collect them from the Embassy before 30 November 2026”, the Embassy said.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said the move is part of ongoing rationalisation of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint globally, involving closing some Missions and opening new ones in furtherance of our strategic priorities as a country.

He added that Kenyans will continue to receive proximate services despite this rationalisation process.

“A more comprehensive statement on the matter will be released in due course. Kenyans will continue to receive proximate services despite this rationalisation process”, he stated.

Information on alternative consular arrangements for Kenyans in Switzerland will be shared through the Embassy’s website and official channels.