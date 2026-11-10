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Vacancies for Assistant County Commissioner positions to be advertised

Beyond recruitment, the Ministry is pursuing measures to strengthen the capacity and working conditions of grassroots administrators.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The government is preparing to recruit additional Assistant County Commissioners (ACCs), opening up opportunities for qualified chiefs and assistant chiefs to advance into the positions.

This follows clearance from the Public Service Commission (PSC), with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration expected to advertise the vacancies in the coming weeks.

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The PS said qualified serving chiefs and assistant chiefs would receive priority consideration, subject to the required qualifications and public service recruitment procedures.

“This is about creating clear career progression pathways for officers who have served the government and the people at the grassroots for many years,” said Dr Omollo during consultations with grassroots administrators and security officers in Khwisero Constituency, Kakamega County.

The recruitment is intended to address staffing needs arising from the establishment of new administrative units across the country.

Additional officers will support the operationalisation of the units and strengthen the coordination of government functions in areas where access to administrative services has been limited by distance.

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Beyond recruitment, the Ministry is pursuing measures to strengthen the capacity and working conditions of grassroots administrators. These include professional training, improved operational support and the resolution of outstanding promotion matters affecting serving officers.

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