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Interior CS dismisses critics, defends government’s security record

Murkomen says former leaders cannot criticise current security management, citing what he terms poor performance during their tenure and progress under President William Ruto's administration.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
4 Min Read
Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. Photo/Courtesy

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has rebuffed criticism from opposition leaders regarding the government’s handling of security matters.

He argued that former leaders who served in highest echelons of government lack the moral authority to lecture the current administration, citing their own poor performance in office and the progress made under President William Ruto’s leadership.

“We do not want persons who destroyed our country yesterday pontificating as though we have forgotten what they did when they were here. If we want to build an honest country, we must be honest about those in office and those aspiring to hold public office,” the CS charged

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the presentation of the Framework for Reparations for Victims of Human Rights Violations report to President William Samoei Ruto by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Murkomen highlighted significant improvements in the security sector under President Ruto.

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“Our friends who led this ministry before us and are now giving us lectures on how to run it should come with their statistics showing how much havoc and damage they caused to people’s lives and the country. We will present ours and demonstrate the great progress made under this administration,” he said

He specifically mentioned better alignment of enforcement practices with constitutional standards and enhanced protection of human rights. He urged Kenyans to evaluate governance based on results, asserting that the administration has demonstrated progress in managing national affairs.

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Murkomen reiterated the government’s firm commitment to safeguarding constitutional freedoms, including the rights to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and petition.

However, he stressed that these rights must be exercised within legal limits and not used as a pretext for criminal conduct.He argued that Kenya must clearly distinguish between peaceful protesters and criminal elements who exploit demonstrations for violence, looting, and property destruction. He affirmed that security agencies would continue to act decisively against such individuals while protecting lawful demonstrators.

“To achieve peaceful demonstrations, society must clearly distinguish lawful protesters from gangs, goons, violent actors, arsonists, looters, and criminals who destroy property and harm others,” he said

Drawing comparisons with global cities like New York and London, the CS noted that advanced democracies maintain a strict separation between legitimate protest and criminal activity, a model Kenya should emulate.

Murkomen further called for cooperation between state institutions, the media, and political leaders to accurately portray protest-related events. He warned against narratives that blur the distinction between lawful demonstration and criminal behaviour.

“There can be no enjoyment of a right without responsibility. Those who come out in public to exercise their right to demonstrate must appreciate that they have a responsibility to protect others’ rights,” he reiterated

He added that ongoing reforms within the Ministry of Interior aim to better train police officers in managing public gatherings professionally, thereby minimising loss of life and property damage.

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