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Mudavadi heads to Addis to advance Kenya’s agenda at AU meeting

Mudavadi will campaign for the election of Justices Phoebe Okowa and Njoki Ndung'u to International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC), respectively, for 2027–2036 term.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
4 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi

Kenya has intensified its campaign to clinch top slots in two international courts.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 49th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU), scheduled for 28th–29th July 2026.

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During ministerial engagements and bilateral consultations, he will campaign for Judge Phoebe Okowa, Kenya’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the 2027–2036 term, and Justice Njoki Ndung’u, Kenya’s candidate for election to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the same term.

Foreign Ministers from Africa will converge to deliberate on key issues shaping Africa’s governance, integration, peace, institutional reforms and global engagement.

The Executive Council meeting follows the 52nd Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC), held in June 2026.

The session will also serve to prepare the AU ahead of the 8th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (MYCM) between the African Union, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs), scheduled for 4th October 2026 in El Alamein, Egypt.

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Before the Executive Council, Mudavadi will participate in the Ministerial Committee on African Candidatures within the International System, where Kenya serves as a member representing Eastern Africa alongside Uganda.

The committee plays a key role in coordinating Africa’s support for qualified African candidates seeking election to international institutions.

“ The PCS visit will be to rally continental support for Kenya’s candidates seeking election to two of the world’s highest judicial institutions. During ministerial engagements and bilateral consultations, he will campaign for Judge Phoebe Okowa, Kenya’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the 2027–2036 term, and Justice Njoki Ndung’u, Kenya’s candidate for election to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the same term”, his office said in a statement.

The Government of Kenya is confident that both candidates possess exceptional judicial credentials, extensive international legal experience, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, making them well suited to serve the international community.

Their election, the PCS says, would further strengthen Africa’s voice and representation within the global justice architecture while affirming Kenya’s longstanding contribution to the development of international law.

On the margins of the Executive Council, Mudavadi will hold a series of bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers and senior government leaders from across Africa.

The discussions will focus on strengthening diplomatic and economic relations, promoting regional peace and security, enhancing trade and investment cooperation, mobilising support for Kenya’s judicial candidatures, and building consensus on the implementation of the African Union Institutional Reform agenda, particularly sustainable financing of the Union.

“Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing African unity, effective multilateralism and African-led solutions to continental challenges. Mudavadi’s participation in the Addis Ababa meetings reaffirms Kenya’s active role in shaping the African Union’s policy agenda while strengthening strategic partnerships that promote peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity across the African continent”, the office stated.

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