Kenyan business leaders urged to expedite Al adoption

At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly redefining the future of enterprise, Kenyan business leaders are being urged to move beyond experimentation and begin embedding Al into the heart of their operations or risk falling behind in an increasingly digital global economy.

This was the dominant message at the Modern Work, Cloud & Al Executive Breakfast, hosted in Nairobi by Syntura, Microsoft and Westcon-Comstor, where executives from healthcare, media, financial services and technology convened to discuss how organizations can practically unlock value from Al, cloud infrastructure and modern workplace tools.

The executive breakfast, designed as an intimate, high-value forum rather than a traditional conference, focused on practical applications of Microsoft 365, Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Azure and secure cloud adoption, reflecting the urgency many organizations now face as Al moves from concept to operational necessity.

The conversations highlighted a growing shift in boardroom thinking: Al is no longer viewed simply as a technology investment, but increasingly as a business capability that determines competitiveness, resilience and growth.

“Technology can always be bought.

Capability cannot,” said Vincent Entonu, – Managing Director, Westcon Microsoft Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasizing that the true differentiator in the Al era is not access to tools, but the ability of organizations to build the skills, systems and culture required to use them effectively.

His remarks underscored a growing reality in African markets where the question is no longer whether to adopt Al, but how quickly organizations can do so responsibly and strategically.

According to McKinsey & Company, generative Al could contribute up to $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy through productivity gains, while PwC projects Al will add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030, making it one of the largest commercial opportunities of this generation.

Yet for many businesses in Kenya, the path to Al readiness remains blocked by fragmented systems, poor data quality and slow decision-making.

Speaking at the breakfast, Dr. Magdalyne Kamande – Director of ICT & Transformation Services, The Nairobi Hospital, stressed that successful Al transformation begins with strong data foundations and business clarity.

“You cannot build intelligent systems on fragmented, manual records. Data must first be structured, governed and trusted before Al can deliver meaningful outcomes,” she said, pointing to healthcare as one of the sectors where precision, compliance and trust are non-negotiable.

Her perspective reflects broader concerns around data sovereignty, privacy and compliance, particularly in heavily regulated sectors such as healthcare and financial services.

For many executives in attendance, the discussion reinforced that Al adoption is less about buying software and more about rethinking workflows, talent and decision-making.

Industry leaders at the breakfast emphasized that Africa’s Al opportunity will not be defined by how quickly organizations chase trends, but by how intentionally they build the right foundations for scale.

The consensus was clear: Al has the potential to democratize productivity, accelerate innovation and unlock new efficiencies across sectors, but its real value lies in augmenting human capability rather than replacing it. For organizations to fully realize this potential, Al must be treated as a long-term strategic enabler of business transformation, embedded into workflows, decision-making and talent development, rather than viewed merely as a short-term efficiency tool.

The breakfast also surfaced an important shift in how businesses define return on investment. Rather than measuring Al solely through direct revenue gains, leaders increasingly pointed to improved customer experience, reduced compliance risk, faster decision-making and stronger operational resilience as critical metrics.

In sectors such as media, Al is already being used to strengthen editorial quality control and reduce legal exposure, while in HR and finance, intelligent automation is streamlining repetitive tasks and improving internal productivity.

According to Gartner, by 2028 nearly one-third of enterprise software applications will include agentic Al capabilities, fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate. For Kenya’s corporate sector, the implications are significant. The rise of Al means businesses are no longer competing only with local peers, but against the best digital experiences customers encounter globally – whether on Amazon, Uber or Netflix.

That benchmark is raising expectations for speed, personalization and efficiency across every industry.

As businesses continue navigating economic uncertainty, digital transformation is increasingly becoming less of an innovation agenda and more of a survival strategy.

The consensus from Nairobi was clear:

organizations do not need to have every answer before they begin, but they must begin. In a market where Al is quickly becoming as foundational as electricity or internet connectivity, the businesses that will lead tomorrow are the ones willing to invest in capability, clean data, talent development and cloud infrastructure today.

The age of watching from the sidelines is closing fast. For Kenya’s boardrooms, the Al era is no longer approaching. It is already here.