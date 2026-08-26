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Turkana County official among three arrested in Ksh 92M tender fraud

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three suspects in connection with investigations into alleged conflict of interest, money laundering and dealing with proceeds of crime involving Ksh 92,058,890.30.

EACC said investigations established that Peter Long’ole Apua and Lilian Akiru Louruka, the beneficial owner and director respectively of Apuco Holdings Group Limited and Natiltila Company Limited, allegedly traded with the Turkana County Government, resulting in the two companies receiving a combined Ksh 92,058,890.30 between the 2013/2014 and 2024/2025 financial years.

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Their investigations also established that Peter Long’ole Apua, a Principal Finance Officer and Principal Accountant at the Turkana County Government, was a signatory to the bank account of Apuco Holdings Group Limited. Investigations further established that he participated in the processing and validation of payments made to the company, which received a total of Ksh 62,047,757.30 from the County Government.

Separately, investigations established that Lilian Akiru Louruka, an employee of the Turkana County Government and a director of Natiltila Company Limited, used the company to secure five contracts from the County Government valued at Kshs 30,011,133.00.

The investigations further established that funds paid to the two companies were subsequently withdrawn in cash, in transactions suspected to have been intended to conceal the movement and ultimate beneficiaries of the funds.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Eldoret on Thursday, 27th August 2026.

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The investigative body has also directed that Peter Long’ole Apua (Principal Finance Officer, Turkana County), Christopher Imuron Apua (Director, Apuco Holdings Group Limited), Nicholas Lotit Korobe (Director, Natiltila Company Limited), Julius Ayapan Adir (Clerical Officer, Turkana County) and Lilian Akiru Louruka (ECD Teacher, Katilia ECD Centre) to present themselves at the nearest EACC office for processing.

The Commission noted that it will pursue the recovery and forfeiture of public funds and assets established to have been acquired through corrupt conduct or other unlawful means.

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