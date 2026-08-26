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IEBC to strengthen phase two of voter registration ahead of 2027 elections

KNA
By KNA
1 Min Read
Vice Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Fahima Araphat

The Vice Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Fahima Araphat, has urged election officials to apply lessons learnt from the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration I (ECVR I) to strengthen the implementation of ECVR II.

Speaking in Mombasa during the closing of a two-day workshop to review the implementation of ECVR I, the Vice Chairperson said the Commission would build on the successes, address the challenges identified, and enhance coordination and preparedness for the next phase.

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She further assured that the Commission would source the necessary funds and resources to support ECVR II and ensure its effective rollout.

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