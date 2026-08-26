Govt targets to end triple threat by 2027, First Lady says

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has said the Government is committed in eradicating Triple Threat (HIV, adolescent pregnancy and sexual and gender-based violence) by 2027.

Speaking Wednesday in Homa Bay during a mentorship and advocacy engagement with adolescents and young people, the First Lady called upon parents, health workers, chiefs, religious leaders and community leaders to create safe spaces and put up resources to make youth-friendly services accessible.

So far, she said that more than 220 health facilities across the four counties have joined the initiative, and more than 200 healthcare providers had been trained to provide adolescent friendly services.

“This is why the fight against the Triple Threat — HIV, adolescent pregnancy and sexual and gender-based violence — must be treated with the urgency it deserves. This is now a national priority, because our ambition must be clear: to end the Triple Threat by 2027,” said Rachel Ruto.

According to the NSDCC data, Homa Bay carries one of the highest HIV burdens in the country, with prevalence estimated at 11.6%, with adolescent pregnancy posing a serious challenge.

The First Lady said through collective action and unwavering commitment, the government aims at offering confidence, support and opportunity to the young to reach the future they deserve.