FootballSports

Tusker FC announces end-of-season award winners: Simiyu, Adikiny, Kapaito Among Honourees

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

Tusker FC held their end-of-season Awards Gala at the Tusker Microbrewery, bringing together players, technical staff, and club officials to celebrate a campaign that ended in triumph despite a difficult league run.

Fabian Adikiny was named Player of the Season, capping an outstanding all-round campaign, while Eric Kapaito claimed the Topscorer of the Season award for his goal-scoring exploits throughout the year. Ian Simiyu, who inspired the Brewers to Mozzart Bet Cup glory with a match-winning final brace, picked up the Forward of the Season honour.

Ian Simiyu (Right), receiving his award during the Tusker FC Annual Gala Awards

Charles Momanyi was recognised as Defender of the Season for his defensive solidity, while Pavelh Ndzila won the Golden Glove award. Ibrahim Joshua’s strike earned him the Goal of the Season accolade, and Thomas Teja was celebrated as the Most Disciplined Player.

Francis Oduor picked up the Most Improved Player award, reflecting his growth over the season, while youngster Eugene Ikatwa was named Young Player of the Season, a nod to his promising performances and future potential at the club.

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Adding to the celebratory mood, sponsors Tusker awarded the squad a one million shilling bonus for winning the Mozzart Bet Cup, the club’s first major trophy in a decade.

The gala also comes at an exciting time for the Brewers, who have received an invitation to the CECAFA Kagame Cup following Al Merreikh of Sudan’s withdrawal from the tournament — a late boost to their continental schedule.

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Fabian Adikiny (Right), receiving his player of the season award during the Tusker FC Annual Gala Awards

Attention is now turning to preparations for the CAF Confederation Cup, where Tusker will represent Kenya after their cup success. The technical bench, led by coach Julien Mette, is expected to intensify training and squad planning in the coming weeks as the club looks to make an impact on the continental stage.

Speaking at the event, club chairman Charles Gacheru commended the players and technical bench for their resilience in turning around a difficult season, and expressed optimism about the club’s ambitions in continental competition, noting that Tusker would be aiming to compete strongly and do the country proud on the African stage.

The gala capped what has been a memorable, if inconsistent, season for the Brewers — one that ultimately delivered silverware and a return to continental football.

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