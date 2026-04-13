RugbySports

Bullish Shujaa target to shine in Hong Kong Sevens

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The national rugby sevens team,Shujaa will be out to impress at the opening leg of the World Rugby Championship scheduled April 17th-19th in Hong Kong.

The team left the country last night,Sunday for the Asian Island.

Shujaa’s head coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua has called in Brian Tanga to replace the injured Chrisant Ojwang.

Ojwang was ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Wambua has otherwise retained the bulk of the squad that impressed in the Sevens 2 circuit, where Kenya finished runners-up.

The team heads into the tournament on the back of strong performances in Nairobi, Montevideo, and Sao Paulo, results that have not only boosted confidence but also attracted financial support.

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Betting firm SportPesa has awarded the squad a KSh 3.15 million bonus in recognition of their recent outings.

Shujaa  are in Pool C. Kenya has been drawn alongside rugby sevens heavyweights Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, setting up a challenging start to their campaign.

With momentum on their side and a reinforced squad, all eyes will be on Shujaa as they seek to make a strong statement in Hong Kong.

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