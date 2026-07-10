Tana River: Water harvesting projects transforming lives

For decades, the people of Tana River County have lived with a painful paradox. Despite being home to Kenya’s longest river, thousands of households and livestock compete for dwindling water sources.

Water scarcity has not only affected livelihoods but has also contributed to poor sanitation, interrupted education and recurring drought-related hardships.

Today, that narrative is steadily changing. Through the Coast Water Works Development Agency (CWWDA), the Government is investing Sh 185 million in strategic water harvesting projects that promise to transform lives across the County.

The Agency is implementing a series of water infrastructure projects; from Bangale 1 and 2 water pans to Sheli water supply project and Chirifa water pans in Garsen constituency, which will significantly improve water security, enhancing climate resilience and providing sustainable access to water for communities that have long endured chronic shortages.

The launch of the Sheli Water Supply Project brings forth a tangible hope for the local residents marking the beginning of a long-waited solution foe the villages’ water challenges.

The project involves the construction of a four-kilometre pipeline linking Konkona Borehole to Sheli Village, the development of an extensive water distribution network and the installation of two water kiosks alongside communal water points.

Once completed, the project is expected to serve more than 300 households with clean and safe drinking water. Beyond improving access to water, the initiative will reduce the burden on women and children who spend hours fetching water, allowing children to remain in school while creating opportunities for women to engage in income-generating activities.

The locals lauded the project noting that it would improve access to safe water and also enhance public health by reducing the prevalence of waterborne diseases.

“For many years, families here have struggled to access clean water. This project gives us hope that our children will spend more time in school instead of walking long distances in search of water. It is an investment that will improve our health and livelihoods,” said Ari Bodole, a local resident in Sheli village.

In the arid landscapes of Bura Constituency, where livestock-keeping remains the backbone of the local economy, water availability determines the survival of both families and animals.

The official handing over of the Bangale 1 Water Pan project to the contractor marked the beginning of construction aimed at providing a dependable water source for domestic use and livestock. The project includes excavation of a large water reservoir, rehabilitation of draw-off structures, fencing of the site to protect the infrastructure and installation of a solar-powered pumping system.

Complementing this investment is the Bangale 2 Water Pan project, which further expands water harvesting capacity in the area. Together, the two projects are expected to enhance water storage during rainy seasons, reduce vulnerability during drought periods and strengthen the resilience of pastoral communities whose livelihoods depend on reliable water supplies.

The adoption of solar-powered technology reflects CWWDA’s commitment to environmentally sustainable, cost-effective and climate-smart water infrastructure.

Abdullrahim kheir, an engineer at CWWDA noted that the projects are designed to provide long-term solutions to water scarcity.

“These investments are not only about constructing infrastructure; they are about building resilient communities. By integrating water harvesting with renewable energy, we are ensuring sustainable access to water while reducing operational costs and supporting climate adaptation,” Kheir said.

Beyond Sheli, Bangale and Chirifa, CWWDA is implementing several additional water harvesting projects designed to improve water accessibility across Tana River County.

The Biskder Village Water Pan in Bura, alongside the Chariadende, Gafuru and Minjila Water Pan projects, will further strengthen water storage capacity and improve resilience against climate variability.

Collectively, these projects demonstrate a comprehensive strategy to increase water availability across both Garsen and Bura constituencies, ensuring more communities benefit from sustainable water infrastructure.

Kulisa Dube, another community representative in Bura constituency expressed optimism about the ongoing investments. “Reliable water will change many aspects of our lives. It will support our livestock, improve farming opportunities and give families greater confidence during dry seasons. These projects bring hope for a better future,”

These initiatives are being implemented in line with the Water Act, 2016, which mandates Water Works Development Agencies to develop and manage national public water infrastructure while supporting the constitutional right of every Kenyan to access clean and safe water.

By prioritizing underserved communities, CWWDA is advancing national goals on climate resilience, improved public health, food security and inclusive socio-economic development.

While pipelines, reservoirs and water pans may appear to be engineering projects, their true impact lies in the lives they transform. Every completed water project means healthier families, children spending more time in school instead of searching for water, stronger livestock production and communities better prepared to withstand the effects of climate change.

Across Sheli, Bangale, Chirifa, Biskder, Chariadende, Gafuru and Minjila, the Coast Water Works Development Agency is doing more than constructing water infrastructure; it is laying the foundation for healthier communities, sustainable livelihoods and a more resilient future for Tana River County.

Through these investments, CWWDA is ensuring that the people of Tana River can look to the future with renewed hope, knowing that sustainable access to water is becoming a reality rather than a distant dream.