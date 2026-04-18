Shujaa to meet France on Sunday for 7th place play-off in Singapore 7’s

The Kenya men’s rugby team is set to meet France in the 7th place play-off during the opening leg of the 3 World Championship series in Singapore.

Under the leadership of Kevin Wambua, Shujaa moved to the ranking matches after a narrow 22-26 defeat to South Africa in the main cup quarterfinal on Saturday.

In the main cup semifinals, also scheduled for Sunday, Argentina will face Spain, while New Zealand will go up against South Africa.

The leg, which concludes on Sunday , will be succeeded by the second series next month in Valladolid, Spain, before wrapping up in Bordeaux, France, in June, with the top 8 teams securing spots in next year’s Sevens series.