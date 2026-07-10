NYOTA Project: 1,680 Marsabit youth receive business support grants

The Government has intensified its efforts to empower young people through entrepreneurship, skills development and job creation following the launch of the second phase of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Programme in Marsabit County.

Speaking during the national launch presided over by His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, said the programme is transforming the lives of thousands of young Kenyans by equipping them with capital, skills and opportunities to participate meaningfully in the economy.

Dr. Omollo noted that the NYOTA Programme targets youth aged between 18 and 29 years, and up to 35 years for Persons with Disabilities, with implementation taking place across all 1,450 wards in the country.

In Marsabit County, 1,570 beneficiaries received the first KSh25,000 business support grant under the programme, while 1,680 youth are benefiting in the current phase, including new entrants joining the initiative for the first time.

“The success stories we are witnessing across Marsabit and the country demonstrate that when young people are given opportunities, they can transform their lives, support their families and contribute to national development. We are proud that more than 90 percent of beneficiaries have successfully invested the first grant in productive business ventures,” said Dr. Omollo.

Under the second phase, beneficiaries will receive an additional KSh25,000 business support grant, with KSh3,000 committed to the NSSF Haba Haba Savings Scheme to promote a culture of saving and financial resilience among young entrepreneurs.

The Principal Secretary commended the Marsabit County Government for creating a supportive business environment for youth enterprises and particularly lauded the county administration for making business licences freely accessible to young entrepreneurs.

He called on other county governments to emulate Marsabit’s example by working closely with the National Government to create an enabling environment for youth-led enterprises.

“When our young people prosper, our counties prosper, and ultimately the entire country prospers. The partnership between the National Government and County Governments is critical in ensuring that young entrepreneurs succeed,” he said.

Dr. Omollo further highlighted other components of the NYOTA Programme, including on-the-job experience placements that provide practical workplace skills and the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative, which enables skilled artisans such as mechanics, plumbers and technicians to receive formal certification for competencies acquired through experience.

He noted that the programme forms part of the Government’s broader strategy to address youth unemployment by connecting young people to skills development, entrepreneurship opportunities and employment pathways.

The PS also encouraged beneficiaries to leverage other Government empowerment programmes, including the Hustler Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund and Women Enterprise Fund, as well as procurement opportunities available through both National and County Governments.

He challenged the beneficiaries to build sustainable enterprises that create jobs for others, describing entrepreneurship as a key pillar in accelerating economic growth and expanding opportunities for Kenya’s youth.

The nationwide rollout of the second phase of the NYOTA Programme marks another significant milestone in the Government’s commitment to youth empowerment, enterprise development and inclusive economic transformation.

Present was Principal Secretary for Petroleum Kello Harsama and Marsabit Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo.