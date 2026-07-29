Tusker invests KSh1.5 million in Dala Sevens as National Sevens Circuit heads to Kisumu

After an exciting season opener in Nakuru, the National Sevens Circuit moves to Kisumu this weekend for the Dala Sevens with Tusker boosting the leg to a tune of KSh 1.5 million to support planning and improve the fan experience.

The competition, which is the second leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit and is set for August 1 and 2 at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, has attracted the best rugby clubs in the nation as they compete for crucial points in the race for the overall title.

According to Tusker, the sponsorship demonstrates its ongoing dedication to fostering rugby’s expansion in Kenya and bolstering one of the nation’s top athletic events.

In addition to providing financial support, the brewer will host the official after-parties on both tournament days, giving fans a chance to celebrate the weekend’s events following the games.

Brigid Wambua, Senior Brand Manager at Tusker, noted the competitive rugby and outstanding attendance at the Prinsloo.

“The National Sevens Circuit got off to a fantastic start in Nakuru, with the Prinsloo Sevens showcasing the quality of rugby, the passion of the fans and the vibrant atmosphere that continues to make this competition one of Kenya’s premier sporting properties. The excitement and momentum generated in Nakuru have set the stage for what promises to be another thrilling stop here in Kisumu. As Tusker, we are proud to continue supporting the circuit as it travels across the country, bringing together players, clubs and communities through rugby.” she said

The Dala Sevens will be staged at the same venue where KCB Rugby sealed the overall National Sevens Circuit title last season, adding further significance to the Kisumu leg.

KCB Rugby also made the perfect start to their title defense, overcoming Kabras Sugar 19 –12, in a thrilling Prinsloo Sevens final at Nakuru Athletics Club on Sunday to claim the opening leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit.

The Dala Sevens will be the second leg of the six-round circuit, which will subsequently move to Kabeberi Sevens in Nairobi (August 15–16), Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa (August 22 – 23), Embu Sevens (September 5 – 6) and Christie Sevens in Nairobi (September 12 – 13).