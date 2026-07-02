Portugal face Croatia in Toronto with last-16 spot on the line

Portugal and Croatia meet at Toronto Stadium on Thursday in a Round of 32 clash that will pit Cristiano Ronaldo against Luka Modric for what may be the final time on football’s biggest stage, with a place in the last 16 hanging in the balance.

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal side arrives in Toronto having finished second in Group K behind Colombia, a campaign that included a 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan sandwiched between underwhelming draws against DR Congo and Colombia. Ronaldo, playing what is widely expected to be his sixth and final World Cup at 41 years old, has managed just two goals so far, both against Uzbekistan, and enters the knockout stage under scrutiny after quiet outings elsewhere in the group.

Croatia, meanwhile, secured their spot in the Round of 32 by finishing second in Group L behind England, recovering from an opening 4-2 defeat to the Three Lions with hard-fought wins over Panama and Ghana. Zlatko Dalic’s side have built their reputation on knockout resilience, a run to the 2018 final chief among their credentials, and will lean heavily on the composure of Modric, still marshalling the midfield at 40 years old alongside Mateo Kovacic.

The generational duel between the two veteran captains adds real weight to the occasion. Ronaldo remains Portugal’s focal point in attack, supported by Bruno Fernandes and a deep pool of attacking talent including Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao off the bench. Modric, for his part, continues to dictate tempo for Croatia, tasked with slowing Portugal’s rhythm and creating space for Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic on the counter.

Portugal enter as slight favourites given their overall depth, but Croatia have made a habit of exceeding expectations at major tournaments. Whichever side prevails will advance to face the winner of Spain and Austria in the Round of 16 in Toronto.