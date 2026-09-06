International News

TV presenter among 12 sentenced to death in Egypt drugs case

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read

Egyptian television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other people have been sentenced to death by hanging after being convicted of drugs charges.

According to state-owned al-Ahram newspaper, they were part of a criminal gang which imported ingredients used to make drugs with the intent of selling them.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

They also had illegal firearms and munitions.

Khalifa, 39, is best known for her TV programme Mission Impossible which dealt with crime issues. She has denied the charges.

Nine fellow defendants have been sentenced to life imprisonment, while seven have been acquitted.

Khalifa’s lawyer said she would appeal the death sentence.

At least 14 dead after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump considers gutting US diplomatic footprint in Africa
Time running out on election timeline for South Sudan, UN official warns
Africa urged to increase investment in natural gas production

The verdict was first announced last month.

However, it was only confirmed a month later after the court obtained a religious opinion from the grand mufti of Egypt – a legal requirement in death sentence cases.

During the trial, the court heard that authorities had seized more than 750kg (1,653lbs) of narcotics and the imported raw materials to make them.

Twenty witnesses had given statements to the prosecutors, al-Ahram said, in addition to electronic evidence that included conversations and video clips.

According to the state-run Akhbar al-Youm newspaper, when asked by the judge about her alleged role during a court appearance last September, Khalifa said she had never seen any drugs until she was photographed with them inside the anti-narcotics authority offices.

According to a 2025 Amnesty International report, there were 492 death sentences in the course of the year, 23 of which were carried out.

The defendants were found guilty of drug trafficking and rape, “crimes that did not amount to ‘intentional killing’ to which the use of the death penalty must be restricted under international law and standards”, the report said.

Africa has great potential in nuclear technologies – Russia’s Rosatom head
Achille Mbembe becomes Africa’s first Holberg Prize laureate
Ghana Supreme Court hears challenge to anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Africa’s food ‘transformation’ impossible without game changing solutions: FAO
CMG launches 2023 Basi Peace and Friendship Forum
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Two women arrested at JKIA over alleged attempt to smuggle gold to Dubai
Next Article Volcano eruption triggers flight suspensions at Indonesia’s main airport
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Pharmaceutical technologists threaten to down tools over new guidelines
County News
Duale to IEBC: Ignore political noise, focus on delivering credible elections
Local News
Six arrested in Syokimau for discharge of raw sewage
County News
Wandayi drums up support for Ruto in Nyanza
Local News

You May also Like

Africa

Xi Jinping congratulates Felix Tshisekedi on re-election as DR Congo’s president

Africa

Africa CDC: Indigenous knowledge, usable data can help in tackling disease threats

Africa

FOCAC 2024: China reaffirms strong commitment to supporting Africa’s efforts in battling climate change

International News

Potential of an additional international maritime corridor discussed at International Arctic Forum

Show More