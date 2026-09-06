County News

Two minors rescued as police arrest abduction suspect

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Detectives in Kisauni Sub-County have arrested a key suspect in connection with the abduction of two minors and rescued the children who had been reported missing on August 27, 2026.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said investigations established that Caleb Okumu Ngwena, acting with an accomplice who is still at large, abducted the two minors on August 25 at Sensera in Kiembeni.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

According to the DCI, the suspects forced the children to cut off communication with their families before transferring them to Kiambu County, where they were confined in an empty room.

The prime suspect is also alleged to have sexually assaulted one of the minors.

The children were later released after several days and threatened with death if they disclosed what had happened to them.

Ngwena is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday, September 7, where he is expected to face charges of defilement, kidnapping and child trafficking.

Almost 80,000 flee DR Congo amid fighting, sexual violence: UNHCR
Two suspects to be charged over Meru blogger murder 
Kenya Yearbook 2025 launched
Kenya emerges as global leader in support for international cooperation, poll reveals

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident even as detectives pursue the second suspect.

Operations at Murang’a County creameries factory revitalized
Stakeholders kick off process to rid Witethie of hyenas
Kindiki presides over installation of Turkana’s first Deputy County Commissioner
Kiambu County to construct 130 modern ECDE centers
Concern over rising criminality in Teso North
Share This Article
Previous Article A year on, China’s Global Governance Initiative gains international traction
Next Article Two women arrested at JKIA over alleged attempt to smuggle gold to Dubai
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Pharmaceutical technologists threaten to down tools over new guidelines
County News
Duale to IEBC: Ignore political noise, focus on delivering credible elections
Local News
Six arrested in Syokimau for discharge of raw sewage
County News
Wandayi drums up support for Ruto in Nyanza
Local News

You May also Like

PCS Musalia Mudavadi  and Justice Njoki Ndung’u
County NewsMore

Kenya mounts strategic push for Justice Njoki Ndung’u ICC bid

County News

CS Miano pushes for Nyandarua tourism boom through UK partnership

County News

Kikuyu elders pray for the country as Gachagua faces Parliament

County NewsKenya News

Fighting graft: EACC signs MoU with National Youth Council

Show More