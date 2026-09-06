Two minors rescued as police arrest abduction suspect

Detectives in Kisauni Sub-County have arrested a key suspect in connection with the abduction of two minors and rescued the children who had been reported missing on August 27, 2026.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said investigations established that Caleb Okumu Ngwena, acting with an accomplice who is still at large, abducted the two minors on August 25 at Sensera in Kiembeni.

According to the DCI, the suspects forced the children to cut off communication with their families before transferring them to Kiambu County, where they were confined in an empty room.

The prime suspect is also alleged to have sexually assaulted one of the minors.

The children were later released after several days and threatened with death if they disclosed what had happened to them.

Ngwena is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday, September 7, where he is expected to face charges of defilement, kidnapping and child trafficking.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident even as detectives pursue the second suspect.