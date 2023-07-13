Home Podcasts Twitwe ita: Ngwatanío, Mwolooto na ùneenany’a wa vamwe wa mbaì ya Mùkamba

Twitwe ita: Ngwatanío, Mwolooto na ùneenany’a wa vamwe wa mbaì ya Mùkamba

Hon. Basil Robert Ngui (Yatta MP) vamwe na Msupa, aineena ìùlù wa Maandamano, Ngwatanìo na Mwolooto wa mbaì ya Mùkamba.

kiico
