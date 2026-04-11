Two arrested with Illegal firearm in Isebania

Two suspects were on Saturday arrested at Nyametaburo Location, Migori County, for being in possession of an illegal firearm and other weapons.

The officers from DCI Isebania, in collaboration with K9 officers from Isebania Police Station who were acting on a tip-off raided the residence of a 51-year-old suspect, James Mukwabe Soko, at Makerero Village on Saturday that led to the recovery of a homemade firearm concealed under a sofa set, alongside one round of ammunition wrapped in aluminium foil.

Also recovered were a twisted metal rod, a blue balaclava mask, a dotted dera dress, a black Marvin, and a black jacket used to conceal the weapon.

The suspect subsequently led officers to the residence of his accomplice within Nyametaburo, where Daniel Muronge Rioba was arrested. A search at the second residence resulted in the recovery of a Maasai sword in a red sheath.

Both suspects will remain under police custody pending further investigations and will be arraigned in court upon completion of processing.