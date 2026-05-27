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Suspect linked to viral inflammatory utterances arrested

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
The suspect was apprehended at the Shujaa Mall area in Kayole

Police officers have arrested a suspect linked to inflammatory public utterances that have gone viral across social media platforms, with content deemed highly inciteful and a serious threat to public cohesion and national stability.

The suspect, 33-year-old Evans Onyango Kawala, aka Kidero Jasuba, was apprehended at the Shujaa Mall area in Kayole, following a well-coordinated operation by DCI detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU).

Onyango Kawala is currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The DCI cautioned the public against making public utterances or disseminating content that incites violence, spreads hatred, or undermines peace and national unity.

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“Such acts amount to serious offences, and those found culpable will face firm legal action in accordance with the law,” said the DCI

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