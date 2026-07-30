Two in custody over fatal shooting of Dr Victoria Mutiso

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has detained two persons of interest over the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso as detectives intensify investigations into the killing in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

Dr. Mutiso was fatally shot on Wednesday, July 29, prompting homicide detectives, supported by specialised investigative and forensic teams, to pursue multiple investigative leads through witness interviews, forensic analysis and targeted operations.

In an update on Thursday, the DCI said detectives have conducted searches at premises linked to the two persons of interest and recovered exhibits relevant to the investigation.

The agency said the recovered exhibits are currently undergoing detailed forensic analysis as investigators continue to pursue other critical leads.

It added that the identities of the two persons of interest have been withheld to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigations.

“The DCI remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, impartial and expeditious investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure that any person found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law,” DCI said in a statement.

The agency also conveyed its condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Dr. Mutiso and thanked members of the public for their continued cooperation as the investigation progresses.

“Anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation is urged to report at the nearest police station,” the DCI urged.