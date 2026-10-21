Sports

Gabon National Football community meets to form a historic league

Gabonese football benefits from a passionate fan base, talented players recognised across Africa and Europe, and a national team, the Panthers, that regularly competes on the African stage.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Having hosted two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and produced an African Ballon d’Or winner, Gabon aims to establish a national league worthy of its standing.

On Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Stade de l’Amitié sino-gabonaise in Angondjé, Minister Paul Ulrich Kessany Zategwa will officially open the proceedings of Task Foot, bringing together all stakeholders in Gabonese football for five days of discussions and consultations.

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Gabonese football benefits from a passionate fan base, talented players recognised across Africa and Europe, and a national team, the Panthers, that regularly competes on the African stage.

In accordance with the Very High Instructions of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Head of State and Head of Government, the Task Force for the Renewal of Gabonese Football aims to provide the sport with the organisational framework it deserves, from provincial pitches to the highest level of competition.

The opening ceremony will feature the presentation of technical approvals and final registration certificates to clubs participating in professional leagues, marking the starting point for a more consistent and better-organised domestic league.

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Bringing together the Minister, the Director General of Sports, and the President of FEGAFOOT, Task Foot will include LINAFP, the National Women’s Football League, the National Olympic Committee, ONAD, club presidents, coaches, referees, football players, sports journalists, and national and international experts.

The discussions will be structured around seven workshops covering governance and institutional organisation; training and human development; national competitions; communication and marketing; financing and the competition model; refereeing and the integrity of competitions; and sports infrastructure.

With competitions played on fixed dates, better-managed clubs, a stronger role for women’s football and young talent, and a more visible league that is more attractive to partners, Gabon aims to make this reform a benchmark for football across Central Africa.

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