UDA Vice Chairman Kelvin Lunani has hit out at the opposition over what he terms as attempts to create animosity with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), urging political leaders to focus on selling their agendas to Kenyans rather than engaging in confrontations with the electoral body.

Speaking at Elugulu ACK Diocese in Butula during amass wedding ceremony, Lunani praised the week-long presidential tour of Western Kenya, which has seen the launch of several development projects.

He cited infrastructure projects in Teso North, the construction of dykes and expansion of electricity connectivity in Budalangi, saying the initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to development.

His sentiments were echoed by Nambale ACK Diocese Bishop Isaiah Obuya, who called on political leaders to exercise restraint and maintain peace as the country prepares for the next General Election.

Obuya urged political elites to prioritise national unity and avoid rhetoric that could heighten political tensions ahead of the polls.