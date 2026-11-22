Stakeholders have raised alarm over the growing uptake of illicit drugs among young people, warning that the boy-child risks losing direction without concerted efforts to nurture, mentor and protect him.

The stakeholders who spoke during a graduation ceremony of more than 200 boys at Tumaini Schools in Mwihoko, Ruiru constituency called for renewed commitment from parents, teachers, churches and the wider society in guiding boys into responsible adulthood.

They expressed concern over the rising cases of drug abuse among students, including those in secondary schools, attributing the trend to peer pressure, experimentation, lack of role models and inadequate mentorship.

Led by Mwenda Kiara and Bernard Githinji, the stakeholders urged society to prioritise the welfare of boys transitioning into adulthood through circumcision, warning that neglect could undermine their potential and future contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.

They also faulted men for increasingly abandoning their parental responsibilities, leaving women to shoulder the burden of raising and guiding children, and called on fathers to reclaim their mentorship role in shaping responsible future generations.

The graduates pledged to uphold the values instilled during their training, remain committed to God and education, and resist negative influences, including crime, drugs and other destructive social pressures.