Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya has dismissed reports of divisions within the opposition coalition, insisting that the alliance remains united despite differing opinions among its constituent party leaders.

Speaking in Nyeri town, Munya said differences of opinion were inevitable in politics but maintained that they would not derail the coalition’s common agenda.

He revealed that consultations were already underway among opposition leaders to establish a common political platform under which they intend to jointly contest the 2027 General Election.

Munya also accused the government of presiding over a worsening economic situation, citing the closure of businesses, declining tea prices and alleged cases of arbitrary arrests and killings of young people.

Meanwhile, PNU National Organising Secretary Steve Nderi has urged the country’s youth to shun political violence and embrace peaceful political engagement.

Nderi expressed confidence that opposition leaders would reach an agreement on a single presidential candidate to represent the coalition in the 2027 General Election, as they seek to challenge President William Ruto at the ballot.