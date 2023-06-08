Ugandan President tests positive for Covid-19

BBC

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has said he has contracted Covid-19 after one of three tests conducted on him turned out positive.

Mr Museveni, who gave a state of the nation address earlier on Wednesday, said he had developed a slight cold, prompting him to get tested.

The Permanent Secretary at the Health Ministry, Diana Atwine, said the President had developed mild flu-like symptoms but was in good health and would continue his duties.

She said the President would adhere to standard operating procedures for Covid cases while performing his role.

Uganda had some of the strictest measures in Africa to limit the spread of the virus at the height of the pandemic, including long curfews and closure of schools and businesses.

The country fully reopened in February 2022.