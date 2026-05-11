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Uhuru in Uganda for President Yoweri’s inauguration on Tuesday

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
Kenyatta was received by Amb. Katureebe Tayebwa alongside Amb. Kipkosgei Toroitich.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Kampala to join fellow leaders, Government officials, and dignitaries for the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

President Museveni was re-elected during Uganda’s General Elections held on 15th January 2026. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Kampala.

Upon arrival, Kenyatta was received by Amb. Katureebe Tayebwa alongside Amb. Kipkosgei Toroitich.

The former President also briefly interacted at the airport with Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, who was traveling back to Nairobi from Uganda.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the election held in January extending his four decades in power by another five years.

Museveni, 81, first came to power as a rebel leader in 1986 but since then has won seven elections.

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