Pastor Dorcas rallies coastal residents in rehabilitating addicts

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has opened a medical camp at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Mombasa County.

The camp targets those addicted to alcohol, drugs and substance abuse at the coastal town.

Speaking during the opening of the camp Pastor Dorcas called on the community to be involved in rehabilitation of the addicts and integrate them back once they are treated.

“We must help them (Addicts) to break free of the bondage and make deliberate actions so that we can get on the right path,” she said.

During the event Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) donated Ksh 1 million towards the boy child program under the office of the spouse of the Deputy President.

Coast General Hospital Acting CEO, Dr Wanjiru-Korir also pledged to partner in the initiative.

Many of the addicts have lauded the program which they termed as their turning points.

On Wednesday this week Pastor Dorcas opened a two-day medical camp targeting the addicts at the Railways Dispensary in Shimanzi area of Mombasa County.

NACADA Director of compliance James Koskei pledged the support of the authority towards the program not just at the coast region but across the country.