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Teachers warned against age cheats, doping in school games

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read

Teachers who abet cheating and doping risk losing their jobs and other sanctions as the government cracks down on perennial vices in secondary school sports competitions.

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok said the Ministry will recommend harsh penalties to the Teachers Service Commission, which is the public employer of many of the teachers whose actions or inactions encourage the malpractices.

He was speaking at Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu County during the official opening of the 2026 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One National Championships.

“We will not tolerate any form of cheating in our school games. Any teacher found to be facilitating age cheating or doping will face disciplinary action. These practices undermine fairness and deny genuine talent the opportunity to thrive.”

The age of participating in the sports activities that include rugby 15s, basketball, hockey, handball and athletics is capped at 19 years for senior (secondary) schools.

But several over-age players have been flagged as schools seek an edge and bragging rights for national and regional glory over rivals in the highly competitive event.

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Use of illegal and banned substances has also been reported, especially in high-stakes contests featuring perennial rival schools.

The PS said the Ministry has evidence that such malpractices were executed through the connivance of teachers, participating students and the local community.

“We know this is happening with the knowledge of some teachers and we will not allow it to continue.”

The PS noted this year’s competition is unique as it features Grade 10 learners who are pursuing Arts and Sports as one of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) pathways.

“CBE is about nurturing discipline, teamwork, and talent development. These learners have a golden opportunity to test in the field the theory they have been learning in class.”

On capitation, the PS said the Ministry will be able to release funds on time for Term Two after completing an audit of all learners in public schools. “Capitation is now based on verified learner numbers, and going forward, verification will be conducted every term to ensure accurate and fair distribution of resources.”

The PS further announced that 99 per cent of Grade 10 textbooks have been distributed nationwide on a one-learner-one-textbook basis.

He said over 23,000 classrooms have been constructed in the last three years, creating approximately 1.1 million additional learner spaces through collaboration between the national government, NG-CDF, county governments, and parents.

On sports infrastructure, the PS said the government is constructing 21 stadiums across the country to support co-curricular activities under the CBE framework.

The week-long championship has brought together over 6,000 learners from senior schools, junior schools, primary schools, and special needs institutions across the country.

The participants are competing at various venues, including Mamboleo Stadium, Kisumu Boys High School, Maseno School, and Kisumu Girls School.

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