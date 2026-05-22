AthleticsSports

U20 Trials: Cynthia Chepkurui and Emannuel Kiprono punch World tickets

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

African U18 champion  Cynthia Chepkurui and Emmanuel Kiprono punched their tickets for the World Athletics Under 20 championship on day one of the national trials held Friday  at the Nyayo Stadium.

Chepkirui from Lemotit Camp, qualified for the World Championship in the USA after claiming victory in the 5,000m final in 15:24.4, followed by African U20 bronze medalist in 3000m Joyline Chepkemoi, who also made the cut after timing 15:37.8.

Emmanuel Kiprono also made the team after winning the  3000m final in a time of 7:35.4 ahead of Edwin Sanutia.

The two-day trials end today  after which a team of a bout 30 athletes will be selected to represent the country at the global championship set for 5th and 9th August this year in Eugene, USA.

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Kenya finished  5th at the 2024 World Championship in Lima, Peru.

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