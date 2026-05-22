U20 Trials: Cynthia Chepkurui and Emannuel Kiprono punch World tickets

African U18 champion Cynthia Chepkurui and Emmanuel Kiprono punched their tickets for the World Athletics Under 20 championship on day one of the national trials held Friday at the Nyayo Stadium.

Chepkirui from Lemotit Camp, qualified for the World Championship in the USA after claiming victory in the 5,000m final in 15:24.4, followed by African U20 bronze medalist in 3000m Joyline Chepkemoi, who also made the cut after timing 15:37.8.

Emmanuel Kiprono also made the team after winning the 3000m final in a time of 7:35.4 ahead of Edwin Sanutia.

The two-day trials end today after which a team of a bout 30 athletes will be selected to represent the country at the global championship set for 5th and 9th August this year in Eugene, USA.

Kenya finished 5th at the 2024 World Championship in Lima, Peru.