UoN resumes learning after staff unions call off strike

Learning has resumed at the University of Nairobi (UON) following the end of a month long nationwide public university staff strike.

This follows the signing of a Return-to-Work Formula (RTWF) between the Unions and the government on Friday.

In a statement issued Monday by the Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Professor John Mande, UoN announced the resumption of teaching, learning, examinations, research and other functions, urging students to clear any outstanding fees and attend lectures without fail.

“The University of Nairobi wishes to inform all students and staff that teaching, learning, examinations, research and other functions will resume on Monday 2nd November, 2026. Students are requested to clear any pending fees and attend lectures without fail,” read the statement.

The Universities’ Academic Staff Union (UASU), together with other staff unions including the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and the Kenya Union of Domestic Hotels Education Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA), issued a seven-day strike notice on 28th and 30th September 2026 citing unresolved grievances regarding Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) and related arrears.

The one month long strike commenced on 2nd October, 2026, has affected operations in all public universities and their constituent colleges.