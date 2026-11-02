New agency told to enhance Kenya’s cybersecurity resilience

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed the newly inaugurated National Cybersecurity Agency Board to move with speed in strengthening critical infrastructure and building the capacity to safeguard Kenya’s cyberspace.

According to Murkomen, the board is expected to build the capacity of the National Cybersecurity Operations Centre to detect, analyse and coordinate responses to threats in real time.

Commending the Government’s progress in digital transformation, Murkomen declared cybersecurity as a matter of national security, underscoring the urgent need to secure the country’s digital infrastructure.

“Cybersecurity is no longer merely an ICT concern. It is a matter of national security, economic security, public safety and national sovereignty,” he said.

Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya indicates that Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks reached 72.16 million in the year to June 2026, representing a 114.3% increase compared to the previous year.

The CS spoke at Harambee House, Nairobi, during the inauguration of the National Cybersecurity Agency Board led by Chairman Dr. Martin Koyabe.

Established under Legal Notice No. 89 of 2026, the National Cybersecurity Agency is an autonomous regulatory and technical body mandated to coordinate national cybersecurity matters.

Murkomen wished the Board Godspeed and pledged his support in ensuring they succeed in their mandate.