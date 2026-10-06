Anti-graft policy review targets emerging forms of corruption

The government has begun reviewing the National Ethics and Anti-Corruption Policy to address emerging forms of corruption and strengthen measures for preventing and reporting graft.

Principal Secretary for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs Judith Pareno said public consultations being held in 24 counties would provide citizens with an opportunity to propose measures to improve the fight against corruption.

Speaking in Kajiado on Monday, Pareno said the policy, which was last reviewed in 2018, needed to be updated to address new challenges, including artificial intelligence, cybercrime, human trafficking and smuggling of persons.

“We have come from Nyandarua and Machakos, and we still have 24 other counties to cover. We want to hear from Kenyans on what is working and what needs to be improved,” Pareno said.

She urged members of the public to share their experiences on corruption, challenges in reporting cases and areas where existing measures needed improvement.

Pareno also called for stronger mechanisms to protect people who report corruption and unethical conduct, saying fear of victimization could discourage citizens from reporting such cases.

She urged young people, women, persons with disabilities and marginalized communities to participate in the consultations and give views on corruption challenges affecting them.

The PS said corruption continued to undermine the delivery of essential public services, including healthcare, education, roads and access to justice.

“The Constitution demands that we work without corruption, with transparency, accountability and proper use of public funds to serve citizens. Corruption undermines justice, hospitals, schools and roads. When corruption is present, good services disappear,” she said.

Pareno said public participation was a constitutional requirement in the development of policies and urged citizens to use the consultations to influence the proposed changes.

One of the proposals emerging from the consultations is that corruption cases should be concluded within six months to ensure suspects are either cleared or punished without prolonged delays.

The review is being undertaken alongside the Whistleblowers Bill and proposed amendments to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act currently before Parliament.

The Whistleblowers Bill seeks to protect people who report corruption by safeguarding their identities and protecting them from victimization.

“All these instruments, the National Ethics and Anti-Corruption Policy review, the Whistleblowers Bill and the amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act are moving together to strengthen the fight against corruption,” Pareno said.

The revised policy is expected to strengthen measures for preventing, detecting and combating corruption while promoting integrity and accountability in public institutions.