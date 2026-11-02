Govt to expand Internship programme by 50,000 in January

The Government is set to expand the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) from the current 8,000 to 50,000 interns in January 2027.

Speaking in Mombasa when he officially opened a two-day capacity-building forum for State Corporations and Public Universities at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), Public Service Commission Chairperson Francis Meja requested their Chief Executive Officers to declare vacancies in order to expand the Internship Programme.

He also urged officers from the state corporations to mentor the interns. The PSC Chairperson disclosed that there have been unfortunate incidents in previous intakes where some interns were reduced to office messengers.

“The purpose of this programme is to prepare these young people for the job market. They are professionals in their own right, and reducing them to messengers is really missing the bigger point. Kindly help us address that; we have noted it as a major challenge,” said Meja.

He added that the Commission will officially communicate to all state agencies and ministries to furnish it with reports on vacancies and staffing needs to accommodate more interns from next year.