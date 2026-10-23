US actor Tom Skerritt, star of Top Gun, Alien, dies aged 93

Tom Skerritt, who starred in the TV series ‘Picket Fences’ and the films ‘Alien’ and ‘Top Gun’, has died aged 93, his family says.

Skerritt died on Wednesday of natural causes, his family said, adding: “While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humour, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into our lives.”

In a six-decade career, he appeared in the film ‘Mash’, ‘A River Runs Through It’ and ‘Ted’. He also co-founded TheFilmSchool in Seattle to support next-generation filmmakers and storytellers.

His family said he will be remembered “for his belief that stories can help people heal, find purpose and create change”.

The moustachioed star of several 20th Century hit films was born in 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, and served in the US Air Force before pursuing an acting career that boasted several military roles.

He made his film debut in 1962 alongside a young Robert Redford ​in ‘War Hunt’ and years later reunited with Redford in the 1992 period drama ‘A River Runs Through It’, which starred Brad Pitt.

Skerritt’s breakthrough role came when he played US army surgeon Duke Forrest in the 1970 Korean War comedy ‘Mash’, which also starred Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould and Sally Kellerman.

The hit film, which was released amid unrest over the Vietnam War, was nominated for five Academy Awards and was adapted for television two years later.

He also starred alongside Sigourney Weaver in the 1979 sci-fi film ‘Alien’, which earned two Oscar nominations, and led to three sequels and several crossover projects.

“It is spontaneity and impulse ​that make the difference, and that is ⁠what I felt we had with ‘Alien’,” Skerritt said in a 2019 interview, according to news agency Reuters.

“Every one of us had that immediate rapport with each other.”

Skerritt said that one of the things he liked most when he first read the script was that “the woman becomes a hero”, referring to Weaver’s character, Ripley.

During his career, he starred opposite several strong female leads.

He appeared with Shirley MacLaine in the 1977 film ‘Turning Point’ and played Sally Field’s husband in 1989’s ‘Steel Magnolias’.

As Cdr Mike “Viper” Metcalf in the 1986 classic ‘Top Gun’, the versatile actor appeared alongside a young Tom Cruise.

On television, he won an Emmy Award in 1993 for his role as Sheriff Jimmy Brock in David E Kelley’s drama Picket Fences.

The quirky procedural’s ensemble cast was nominated for Sag Awards in 1995 and 1996 and he received a nod for male actor in a drama series in 1995.

Lauren Holly, who played Skerritt’s deputy on Picket Fences, described him in a tribute as “our leader”.

“His example made those years such a joy and we all loved and respected him so much,” Holly wrote.

“He cared deeply for his family – both the one at home and the one at work. He cared deeply for his planet and all of its inhabitants. He had a huge impact on my life and so many memories I have of him include sharing fits of crippling laughter.”

Skerritt also had guest roles on the small screen in ‘The West Wing’, ‘Madam Secretary’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Huff’. He reteamed with Field as the family patriarch, William Walker, in the drama ‘Brothers & Sisters’ from 2007-09.

He had a six-episode stint on ‘Cheers’ playing Rebecca Howe’s crush-worthy boss Evan Drake.

Skerritt’s family said that he left behind a “legacy that reaches far beyond the screen”.

A deep believer in the power of storytelling, Skerritt helped found the TheFilmSchool in Seattle and co-founded the Red Badge Project, which helps veterans work through PTSD, anxiety and depression by writing and sharing their experiences.

Inspired in part by his experience filming ‘A River Runs Through It’, he also believed in protecting the natural world.

He created the documentary series ‘Reflections of the River’ about America’s rivers and supported river conservation.

Skerrit is survived by his third wife Julie, five children and several grandchildren.