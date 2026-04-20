After 27 years and a landmark partnership with Paramount, MTV Staying Alive Foundation rebrands to Shuga Global, expanding its reach, partnerships and the range of stories it tells.

The announcement, made at an exclusive launch event held at KOFISI Square in Nairobi, was attended by development partners, cast and crew, media and the creative community, all stakeholders who have shaped the Shuga universe over the past 27 years.

With the Paramount partnership concluded at the end of March 2026 and a mutual transition rooted in a shared vision for the organisation’s future, the rebrand to Shuga Global reflects both what has been built and where the organisation is headed.

Mashariki offscript Podcast

Shuga Global also launched its first release under the new identity, the Mashariki Offscript Podcast, hosted by Shuga Mashariki cast member Makena Kahuha alongside renowned media personality Muchina Maloba, marking a new chapter in the organisation’s mission to create transformative media for learning, behaviour change and youth empowerment.

The new podcast is available to stream on Spotify, YouTube via Shuga Global and all digital platforms.

Speaking about this new chapter, Wame Jallow, Executive Director of Shuga Global, said Shuga Global would continue to evolve.

“Rebranding as Shuga Global signals an exciting new era for our organisation as we continue to evolve. Building on the legacy of our groundbreaking Shuga series, our immersive storytelling and engagement with young people is needed now more than ever.

“Young people increasingly face complex interconnected issues, and we will continue to innovate and look forward to working with new partners and supporters to grow our impact on young people’s lives and their communities. We remain grateful to Paramount, MTV and everyone who has and will continue to be part of our journey.”

The 10-episode Mashariki Offscript Podcast, taking the world of Shuga Mashariki off the screen and into the spaces where young people actually live, will release weekly episodes every Friday, with regional and national radio distribution to reach more young people across Kenya.

The podcast was recorded over a month across three universities: the University of Nairobi, Egerton University in Njoro (Nakuru) and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology in Siaya.

In early 2026, the curious hosts moved through university campuses, hanging out with young people, letting conversations about the pressures that don’t usually make headlines but shape their realities and livelihoods take centre stage; this naturally unfolded into the podcast conversations.

Each episode presents a portrait of a generation in its own words. Produced in a community-style radio format, it is created with and for young Kenyans whose voices are not always recognised or amplified, spotlighting stories that matter.

The result is a nuanced reflection of a generation navigating interconnected pressures: online and offline, personal and political, intimate and systemic.

Makena Kahuha’s role on MTV Shuga Mashariki seamlessly extends into her position as Offscript podcast host and moderator on critical youth issues, echoing the impact she made in the series, even beyond her character’s demise.

Muchina, on the other hand, is widely known as a relatable host whose travel stories have made him a favourite among young audiences. This marks the first time he is engaging in in-depth, on-ground conversations with fellow young people through a podcast format.

Mitchelle Kimathi, Country Manager, Kenya, Shuga Global, said conversations with young Kenyans deserve to be heard.

“Offscript Podcast came from a simple belief that the conversations young Kenyans are already having deserve to be heard. We went to where young people are, to their campuses and living spaces, to converse with them, and we listened keenly. What came back was honest, complex and often surprising, a powerful podcast we are proud to present.”

MTV Shuga Mashariki

Since debuting its flagship Shuga model in Kenya in 2009, Shuga Global has consistently demonstrated that authentic, research-driven storytelling can shift attitudes and behaviours at scale.

MTV Shuga Mashariki, the Kenyan season that returned to screens in 2025 after more than a decade away, accumulated approximately 5.3 million views in its first season.

Season 2, which premiered on Citizen TV in February 2026, has already surpassed 8.3 million YouTube views, evidence of a growing, engaged audience hungry for storytelling that speaks directly to their realities.

Beyond viewership, Season 1’s collaboration with the Sema Na Me support chatbot extended the show’s reach into direct youth support, revealing just how interconnected the challenges young people face truly are.

Increasingly, young people are navigating issues such as mental health, gender-based and intimate partner violence, livelihoods and the pursuit of healthy relationships and communication.

The data confirmed what the stories had already revealed: these issues do not exist in isolation; they are woven into the daily realities of young Kenyans, and the storytelling must reflect that. The Shuga franchise now broadcasts across 40 African countries, and Shuga Global carries that reach forward into whatever comes next.

Shuga Global also announced Shuga Mashariki Shorts, an upcoming anthology film series currently in development and set for release in June 2026.