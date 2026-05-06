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Universal Studios releases full-length trailer for Odyssey

The film premiering globally on July 17 is Nolan’s first film since ‘Oppenheimer’.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
1 Min Read

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the full-length trailer for Christopher Nolan’s epic film, Odyssey, has been released.

The film is an adaptation of the well-known Greek poem by Homer of the same name that tells the story of one man’s decade-long quest to go home.

Synopsis

Odysseus (Damon) has won the decade-long Trojan War and is determined to get home, back to his kingdom, Ithaca, to his wife Queen Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway and his son Prince Telemechus, played by Tom Holland.

However, there are many obstacles in Odysseus’ path, a cyclops, temptations and the capture of Calypso, to name a few. As such, much like the Trojan War, it takes him close to a decade to get home and the trailer offers a glimpse of some of the trials he must face.

Alongside Damon, Hathaway and Holland, the film also stars Robert Pattinson as the cruel Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

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