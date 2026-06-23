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Utumishi Girls fire: DPP approves 16 murder charges against students

The nine students who were remanded for 21 days on June 3 are expected to appear in court on Wednesday, June 24.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against students implicated in the deadly dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County that claimed 16 lives.

The nine students who were remanded for 21 days on June 3 are expected to appear in court on Wednesday, June 24.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Office of the DPP said it had reviewed the preliminary inquiry file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) regarding the arson incident that occurred on May 28, 2026.

The DPP said the suspects will face 16 counts of murder linked to the incident.

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“Upon careful assessment of the evidence, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved charges against the implicated students. The suspects will face sixteen (16) counts of murder arising from the incident”

The DPP also expressed concern over the recent number of arson attacks and other criminal acts reported in learning institutions across the country, warning that those found responsible will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

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“The DPP expresses deep concern over the recent increase in reported incidents of arson and other related acts of criminal conduct in educational institutions across the country. We wish to caution students and members of the public that individuals found culpable of such criminal offences of this nature will be held accountable in accordance with the law”.

The DPP further extended its sympathies to the families of the victims, their friends and the wider school community affected by the tragedy.

“The Office remains committed to ensuring that justice is served through a fair, impartial and evidence-based prosecution process,” the statement added.

“The ODPP further reaffirms its constitutional mandate to uphold the rule of law, protect the public interest, promote the administration of justice, and ensure accountability where criminal conduct is established through investigations.”

The sstudents who were remanded on June 3 for 21 days are expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday June 24.

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