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Government vows firm action against threats to 2027 polls

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Government will strengthen security measures and inter-agency coordination ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election to identify and address emerging threats before polling day.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says the Government will guarantee the security of Kenyans, electoral institutions and critical infrastructure throughout the electoral period.

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Speaking during a diplomatic briefing to the diplomatic corps, Mudavadi said those who threaten peace and security will be held accountable under the law, regardless of their political affiliation or status.

He said national security, peace and stability remain the Government’s foremost priority before, during and after the elections.

Mudavadi also called for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be allowed to discharge its constitutional mandate independently and professionally, warning against efforts to discredit the electoral body.

He urged all stakeholders to respect and strengthen constitutional institutions, saying democracy depends on strong institutions and adherence to established rules.

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“All of us have a responsibility to respect and strengthen our constitutional institutions. Democracy is sustained by strong institutions and respect for established rules and not by individual interests,” said Mudavadi

The PCS said the Government is committed to delivering a safe, free and peaceful election through initiatives such as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s (NCIC) Roadmap to a Violence-Free 2027 General Election, dubbed Uchaguzi Bila Noma.

Mudavadi who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diplomatic Affairs further urged diplomatic missions planning to deploy election observers to prepare early and comply with IEBC requirements to facilitate timely accreditation.

“For those who may wish to bring election observers, you are encouraged to prepare early to ensure timely accreditation and avoid inconveniences arising from non-compliance,” he stated.

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