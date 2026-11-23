President William Ruto has presided over the disbursement of Ksh195 million in bonuses to Nzoia Sugar Factory farmers in Kanduyi, Bungoma County.

The move marks a major milestone in ensuring sugarcane growers enjoy benefits comparable to farmers of other crops.

Ruto noted that government has begun disbursing Ksh1.2 billion in bonuses to farmers across public sugar factories announcing that the farmers supplying Mumias, Chemilil, Muhoroni and Sony Sugar will receive their bonuses next week.

“At Nzoia Sugar Factory in Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County, presided over this historic milestone. Farmers who sell their cane to the factory received Ksh195 million, marking a significant step in ensuring that they enjoy benefits similar to growers of other crops. Next week, farmers at Mumias Sugar Factory in Kakamega County will also receive their bonus. And so will growers at Chemilil (Kisumu), Muhoroni (Kisumu) and Sony Sugar in Migori County,” said Ruto.

He attributed the improved performance of sugar companies to reforms that include leasing of public sugar factories to private investors.

Ruto noted that farmers now receive payments weekly after delivering cane, while employees are paid monthly.

“We have fulfilled our pledge to transform sugar farming in many ways. With the leasing of public factories to the private sector, farmers are being paid every week after delivery of cane and they don’t have to wait for years to receive their hard-earned dues. Employees, too, are paid regularly every month,” he noted.

At Nzoia, the President said, the Rai Group has invested Ksh1.9 billion in factory renewal, the nuclear estate and irrigation of 3,600 acres.

He noted government has written off Ksh117 billion in sugar factory debt and facilitated access to fertiliser at Ksh2,000 per 50kg bag.

Sugar production is projected to reach 900,000 metric tonnes this year, with a target of 1.2 million tonnes towards self-sufficiency.