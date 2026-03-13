Vivo Energy Kenya celebrates Hyundai Team’s Kenya wildlife livery gesture

Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director, Mr Peter Murungi, has welcomed the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team’s decision to showcase a special Kenyan wildlife livery on its cars as the WRC Safari Rally 2026 revs off tomorrow.

In a rare tribute to Kenya’s “Origin of Wonder” tourism positioning, the Rally Team, featuring three highly seeded HYUNDAI i20 N Rally1 cars, is sporting livery inspired by Kenya’s iconic wildlife during this year’s Safari Rally.

Alongside the sponsors’ identities, the Hyundai World Rally Cars now feature a mix of Hippopotamus, Giraffe, Elephant, and Zebra with the: “Oh Look!” Over There! tagline on the prime drivers and the navigator’s door spaces.

Speaking on behalf of Vivo Energy Kenya, Mr Murungi conveyed the company’s best wishes for the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team. He described the Team’s gesture as a befitting tribute to Kenya’s tourism product.

“Vivo Energy Kenya, as the local Shell products marketer and distributor, welcomes the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team to Kenya and acknowledges the team’s befitting tribute to Kenya’s tourism product through the special rally car livery,” Murungi said. He added, “Kenya is undoubtedly the Origin of Wonder, and we appreciate the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team for bestowing us the honour to spotlight our wildlife globally as we wish the team success.”

As Co-Title Sponsor and Technical Partner of the team, Shell has supported Hyundai Motorsport’s lubricant needs since 2014, bringing high-performance innovation to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

During the Shakedown at the new Nawisa stage, Thierry Neuville set the fastest pace as crews prepared for what is widely expected to be another typically demanding Safari Rally.



Making his 185th start to move past Sébastien Loeb on the WRC’s all-time appearance list, Neuville posted a benchmark of 4min 33.1sec on his third and final pass of the brand-new 6.31km Nawisa test stage.

At the rally, Parc Fermé, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team driver Adrien Fourmaux and Navigator Alexandre Coria will lead the team’s Safari Rally attack and are drawn for flag off at position four.

The crew will be followed by teammates and 2024 WRC drivers’ and co-drivers’ champions Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe, drawn to start at position five.

The third Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team car, with Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi and navigator Enni Mälkönen, will start at position eight.

Rallies span extreme climates, testing Shell Helix Ultra’s ability to protect engines in diverse, demanding conditions.