250 Coxswains assessed in Kisumu

More than 250 coxswains operating in Kenya’s Lake Region are set to benefit from a certification programme aimed at improving safety standards and professionalism in inland water transport.

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) is conducting Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) assessments and training in Kisumu County under a pilot project sponsored by the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA). The initiative seeks to formally recognize the skills of experienced coxswains and pave the way for their certification as Coxswain Class III operators.

The exercise, which brings together coxswains from across the Lake Region, is expected to inform a larger certification programme targeting maritime operators in the Greater Lake Region.

BMA is implementing the programme in collaboration with Kisumu Maritime Centre (KMC) and Kenya Coast National Polytechnic (KCNP), highlighting a joint effort by maritime institutions to enhance safety and competency standards in Kenya’s growing blue economy.

Representing Bandari Maritime Academy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana, BMA Senior Principal 1 Nautical Science, Maj .(Rtd ) Franklyne Toniok , expressed confidence in the Academy’s ability to meet and surpass its target.

“By the end of the second day, we had assessed more than 150 coxswains against a target of 250. This demonstrates the strong response from industry players and places us on course to achieve our target by Friday,” said Toniok.

He noted that many coxswains operating on Lake Victoria possess valuable practical experience but lack formal certification, making the RPL framework a critical pathway for career progression.

“Recognition of Prior Learning gives practitioners an opportunity to have their skills formally assessed and recognized. This not only improves their employability but also contributes to safer navigation and better service delivery within the maritime sector,” he said.

According to Toniok, successful candidates will be recommended to the Kenya Maritime Authority for certification, enabling them to meet industry requirements and access wider employment opportunities within Kenya’s maritime and blue economy sectors.

The programme comes at a time when the government is intensifying efforts to enhance safety on inland waterways and unlock the economic potential of Lake Victoria through a skilled and certified maritime workforce.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a major step towards professionalizing coxswain operations while improving compliance with maritime safety regulations.

As the assessments continue in Kisumu, the exercise is expected to provide a model for future large-scale certification programmes targeting maritime personnel across the country’s inland water transport network.