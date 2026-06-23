County News

250 Coxswains assessed in Kisumu

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

More than 250 coxswains operating in Kenya’s Lake Region are set to benefit from a certification programme aimed at improving safety standards and professionalism in inland water transport.

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) is conducting Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) assessments and training in Kisumu County under a pilot project sponsored by the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA). The initiative seeks to formally recognize the skills of experienced coxswains and pave the way for their certification as Coxswain Class III operators.

The exercise, which brings together coxswains from across the Lake Region, is expected to inform a larger certification programme targeting maritime operators in the Greater Lake Region.

BMA is implementing the programme in collaboration with Kisumu Maritime Centre (KMC) and Kenya Coast National Polytechnic (KCNP), highlighting a joint effort by maritime institutions to enhance safety and competency standards in Kenya’s growing blue economy.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Representing Bandari Maritime Academy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana, BMA Senior Principal 1 Nautical Science, Maj .(Rtd ) Franklyne Toniok , expressed confidence in the Academy’s ability to meet and surpass its target.

“By the end of the second day, we had assessed more than 150 coxswains against a target of 250. This demonstrates the strong response from industry players and places us on course to achieve our target by Friday,” said Toniok.

Court hears testimony in Danish Embassy labour suit as ex-manager seeks Ksh7M
Kenya Veterans for Peace push for more support to discharge mandate
Three killed, dozens injured in Machakos highway crash
MP Wanyonyi hosts over 300 elderly people for an early Christmas

He noted that many coxswains operating on Lake Victoria possess valuable practical experience but lack formal certification, making the RPL framework a critical pathway for career progression.

“Recognition of Prior Learning gives practitioners an opportunity to have their skills formally assessed and recognized. This not only improves their employability but also contributes to safer navigation and better service delivery within the maritime sector,” he said.

According to Toniok, successful candidates will be recommended to the Kenya Maritime Authority for certification, enabling them to meet industry requirements and access wider employment opportunities within Kenya’s maritime and blue economy sectors.

The programme comes at a time when the government is intensifying efforts to enhance safety on inland waterways and unlock the economic potential of Lake Victoria through a skilled and certified maritime workforce.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a major step towards professionalizing coxswain operations while improving compliance with maritime safety regulations.

As the assessments continue in Kisumu, the exercise is expected to provide a model for future large-scale certification programmes targeting maritime personnel across the country’s inland water transport network.

Duale orders investigations into death of a child at KNH
Water PS presides over planting of tree seedlings on Koiwa riparian land
Nyandarua MCAs disown motion to impeach governor Badilisha
Child Welfare Society distributes relief food to needy families in Isiolo County
Nakuru: Police intensify crackdown on criminal gangs, nab crude weapons
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article JKIA Upgrade: China Road and Bridge Corporation awarded Ksh154.2B contract
- Advertisement -
Latest News
JKIA Upgrade: China Road and Bridge Corporation awarded Ksh154.2B contract
Business Local Business
Murang’a purple tea debuts in Paris premium market
Business Local Business
Italian Trade Agency launches startup training programme in Nairobi
Business Local Business
Utumishi Girls fire: DPP approves 16 murder charges against students
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

AfricaCounty News

Chinese embassy holds reception in Nairobi for upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations

County NewsNEWS

Vihiga embraces aquaculture for economic empowerment

County NewsHealth

AstraZeneca reaffirms commitment to cancer care on World Cancer Day 2025

County News

Murder suspect arraigned for alleged murder of widow in Embu

Show More