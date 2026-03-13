Local NewsNEWS

All set for UDA party primaries in 18 counties

The elections will be held in 18 counties

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read
UDA officials addressing a press conference. (Photo/Adan Ibrahim)

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will hold its grassroots elections this Saturday, March 14.

The party’s Secretary-General, Hassan Omar, who addressed a press conference, said the party was ready to conduct the polls in 18 counties.

The primaries in Samburu, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Murang’a and Kiambu counties were cancelled following the death of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno, one of the party’s election board leaders.

The MP, who was laid to rest last week, died in a helicopter crash in Nandi County.

The party’s National Elections Board (NEB) chairman, Anthony Mwaura, warned party members against engaging in any acts of violence during and after the polls.

UDA also reassured members of its commitment to deepening internal democracy to enhance the legitimacy of those who speak on behalf of the party at all levels, in line with its ideology of bottom-up economic empowerment.

