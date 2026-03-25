Waiguru rolls out free eye surgical camp, targets over 4,000 residents

Over 100 people with eye complications have benefited from free cataract surgeries and pterygium excision in the ongoing free eye medical camp in Kirinyaga.

So far, over 1000 people have been screened during the medical camp organized by the County Government in partnership with Pankaj Social Services.

Cataracts are cloudy areas in the lens of the eye that affects vision while Pterygium is a raised, fleshy and triangular-shaped growth that starts in the corner of the eye.

County Executive Committee Member for Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation George Karoki said the medical camp is expected to run until Saturday, 28th March, and is targeting between 3,000 to 4,000 residents.

“This initiative is part of the county’s efforts to address rising cases of eye-related complications linked to non-communicable diseases. This outreach involves free screening, treatment, surgeries, and follow-up care,” Karoki said.

Karoki said the initiative is part of Governor Anne Waiguru’s effort to enhance primary healthcare in a bid to help reduce disease burden at the community level.

Karoki noted that the county continues to record a high burden of non-communicable diseases, which often contribute to eye complications among residents.

“Kirinyaga County is one of the counties where we have quite a high number of non-communicable diseases, and conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure often lead to eye problems such as cataracts,” he said.

He said the exercise is being conducted across sub-counties to identify patients in need of specialized care and refer them for surgery at the referral hospital.

“That is why we have taken this deliberate effort to ensure early screening and treatment so that our population does not progress to severe eye conditions,” he added.

Governor Waiguru reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare services across the county.

“We want to encourage our people to go for screening in our medical facility so that they can receive the free treatment, so far, hundreds of residents have been screened across the county, with those in need of advanced care referred to the hospital for surgery,” Waiguru said.

Camp Manager Gurpreet Singh from Pankaj Social Services said the exercise has recorded steady progress and urged more residents to take advantage of the services.

Singh noted that many eye conditions go untreated due to lack of awareness and regular check-ups.

“Many people neglect their eye health due to age, environmental factors like dust, or simply lack of awareness, which is why regular check-ups are very important,” he said.