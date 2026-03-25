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Kenya secures investment deals worth Ksh 374B in key sectors

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
President William Ruto PHOTO | Courtesy

Kenya has sealed investment deals valued at Ksh 374 billion ($2.9B) in what is expected to creation of at least 63,000 new jobs.

Speaking during the opening of the Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO) 2026, President William Ruto said the deals signal growing investor confidence backed by improved credit rating.

“Over the past year, Kenya’s economy has demonstrated exceptional resilience. Despite global headwinds, foreign direct investment inflows in 2025 grew by over 15pc, exceeding $2 billion for the first time. Kenya is unlocking transformative investment opportunities across six strategic growth pillars,” said President Ruto.

The investments which involved 20 deals target agriculture, mining, manufacturing, healthcare, ICT, real estate and energy sectors.

According to organizers, agriculture, manufacturing, mining and real estate account for the largest share of investment totaling Ksh 258 billion ($2b).

The deals include $890 million investment to agriculture and agro-processing which is expected to expand value-addition in the sector and support smallholder farmers in rice, sugar and horticultural production and create 27,000 new jobs.

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“From manufacturing, to agribusiness and digital economy, the country is a cocktail of opportunities waiting
to be explored. We have embraced adaptation and innovation as our clarion mantra. Together, we can design solutions that meet your investment goals while addressing some of our needs such as employment creation, energy and food security,” said Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry.

The agriculture and agro-processing sector deals were lead by Tana Bliss Kenya’s $300 million integrated rice and irrigation project, Tana River Sugar Company’s $285 million modern sugar milling facility, and Blue Skies’ investment in fresh-cut mango processing which links Kenyan smallholder farmers to premium UK and EU markets under the Kenya-UK Trade Agreement.

Kenya also secured investment to the tune of $600 million involving eight deals in fertilizer production, textiles, solar panel manufacturing, plastics recycling and glass bottle manufacturing, which have strong export linkages under AfCFTA and AGOA frameworks.

In the mining sector, Buru REE project by Australia based NGX Limited will inject $350 million in Kericho, unlocking new mineral value chains and boosting export earnings while real estate sector attracted investments worth $630 million while health sector attracted commitments worth $310 million.

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