BusinessLocal Business

Wandayi accuses ‘outsiders’ for undermining nuclear power project

KNA
By KNA
2 Min Read
Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi //PHOTO: Courtesy

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has blamed the recent spate of demonstrations against the proposed nuclear power plant in Siaya county on individuals who are against development in the region.

Wandayi said that the individuals who hail from outside Siaya County have been funding demonstrations to incite the locals to reject the establishment of nuclear power plant at Lenya area in Bondo subcounty.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“For the government to decide that its first ever Ksh 500 billion nuclear plant will be located in Siaya is not something small. We know that there are individuals who are from outside this region who have been funding locals to demonstrate against the project. These are individuals who are against development happening in Siaya,” said Wandayi.

Speaking in Bondo, the energy CS urged the residents of Siaya County to back the Ksh 500 billion proposed energy project that will not only generate power for the country but also spur massive infrastructure development in the region.

” I want to call upon the residents of Siaya from Bondo to Yimbo to Rarieda to defend this mega project with all they have. Let us take the lead in supporting this project that will transform our region,” he added.

He on the other hand thanked the political class from the region who have backed the project for the benefit of the people while criticizing those who have changed tune against the energy project which they initially.

KRA dismisses 19 more staff for engaging in corrupt activities
PrideInn Hotels to discount rates for visa card users
Tanzania bans Kenya Airways flights in tit-for-tat move
Two Kenyan startups join Google’s Ksh 2.6B AI program

The energy CS said the region had everything to thank president William Ruto administration not only for the nuclear project but also for allocating more than Ksh 2 billion for electricity connectivity in this fiscal year alone.

Government commits to enlighten Kenyans on privacy rights amid privacy concerns
Kenya signs deal with UAE to transform the ICT sector
Crisis-hit Pakistan strikes $3bn IMF bailout deal
Premier Bank encourages savings for Hajj
Hemingways Collection lines up Ksh 55M for expansion
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KTDA procures two million bags of fertiliser for tea farmers
Next Article What to expect at inaugural Kenya Health Summit 2026
- Advertisement -
Latest News
What to expect at inaugural Kenya Health Summit 2026
Local News
KTDA procures two million bags of fertiliser for tea farmers
Business Local Business
Gor Mahia edge Migori Youth on penalties to win inaugural Green Legacy Cup
Football Sports
Magadi residents demand inclusion before Tata resumes operations
Business Local Business

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

President Ruto inspects 755-unit Boma Yangu Wote Estate, 162-unit civil servants housing project in Makueni

BusinessLocal Business

Tech leaders gather in Nairobi to discuss emerging trends

BusinessInternational Business

Congress approves debt deal, averting a US default

BusinessLocal Business

Energy efficiency poor in tea and sugar sectors, EPRA finds

Show More