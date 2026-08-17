What to expect at inaugural Kenya Health Summit 2026

All is set for the inaugural Kenya Health Summit, which will showcase the gains, reforms and challenges in Kenya’s healthcare sector over the past four years as the country pursues Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The two-day summit, scheduled for August 18-19 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), will bring together key players in the health sector to assess the country’s progress under the theme “Reforms Delivered, Health as a Right.”

Speaking on Monday after inspecting preparations at KICC, Health CS Aden Duale said the summit will provide a platform to present the government’s achievements in health financing, digital health, healthcare workforce, primary healthcare and specialised services.

“Tomorrow Tuesday and Wednesday is a big day in our country. It is the first time in the history of Kenya we are having a national health summit,” Duale said.

According to the CS, the summit will showcase Kenya’s journey towards UHC, including progress under the Social Health Authority (SHA), with data on the number of Kenyans registered, those who have contributed and those who have accessed healthcare services under its three funds.

Duale said the government will also highlight progress in digital health, including the establishment of the Digital Health Agency and efforts to make the country’s healthcare system paperless across public, private and faith-based facilities.

Healthcare workforce reforms will also be among the key issues, including measures taken to address the long-standing internship dispute, postgraduate training and the recruitment of 5,000 additional nurses and midwives to help reduce maternal and newborn mortality.

The summit will further examine reforms in the supply of medical commodities and equipment, including changes at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), which Duale says has recorded a fill rate of more than 90 per cent.

Under the National Equipment Support Programme, the government will showcase the expansion of specialised services, including cancer treatment and dialysis, as well as the availability of CT scanners, theatres and dialysis machines in hospitals.

Primary healthcare will form another key pillar of the summit, with attention on the role of community health promoters and investments aimed at addressing the bulk of the country’s disease burden at community level.

The government will also present progress in reducing HIV infections and its partnerships and cooperation with the United States government.

“We will show the gains, reforms, transformation, opportunities available and challenges we have encountered implementing Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” said Duale

“The summit will culminate in a Town Hall session moderated by President William Ruto, providing Kenyans with an opportunity to share their experiences, raise concerns and outline their expectations for the health system,” he added.

The event will bring together the national and county governments, regulatory agencies, referral hospitals, healthcare professionals, development partners and other stakeholders from across the health sector.