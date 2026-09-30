State working on new master plan for Lamu Port

The government is eying additional private capital for the expansion of Port of Lamu as regional logistics hub.

This comes on the backdrop of a Ksh 2.2 trillion East African Oil Refinery whose construction will be commissioned on Wednesday by President William Ruto.

Speaking on the event, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the government is now keen on bringing additional investments to accelerate development of, the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor after Dangote Group committed resources to build the new refinery.

“We’re doing a master plan that will not only cover the LAPSSET product as it were, but cover the whole of the Lamu metropolis. And suddenly, as we witness this tomorrow unfolding, as we break ground for the Dangote East Africa Oil Refinery, with the plans fully put in place, we are excited as Kenyans,” said Chirchir.

According to Chirchir the government is also targeting to rebuild Manda Airstrip in order or allow the facility to accommodate large aircrafts.

“At the Manda Airstrip, we have refurbished the airport. We are going to rebuild that airport completely,” he stated.

The first berth under the project was operationalized in 2021, and to date, two more have since been completed.

Lamu Port has been serving as a key transhipment hub handling 799,161 metric tonnes as of December last year compared to 74,380 the dry port recorded in 2024.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said during the twelve month period, container traffic amounted to 55,687 TEUs.

Chirchir said plans are underway to construct additional six berths at the facility.

“These are only three parts. Behind me will be another six parts coming up to be able to receive the crude and export the refined products. It will be built in the sea so that ships will be docking on both sides, three on one side and three on one side,” he added.

The new refinery is expected to process an estimated 700,000 barrels of oil per day, enough to meet the local demand and external markets.

“An investment of around 15 to 17 billion dollars is a huge investment. This is an investment that will be processing the kind of products that will not only be used in the region, but will only go for export,” noted Chirchir.

The LAPSSET project is envisaged to include a crude oil pipeline running from South Sudan through the Lokichar Oil Field and another pipeline from the port to Ethiopia through Isiolo and Moyale.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the refinery will be done later today with various Heads of State led by President William Ruto and Dangote Group Chief Executive Officer Aliko Dangote in attendance.