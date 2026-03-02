FootballSports

Former Mauritania tactician Abdou ,named new Burkina Faso coach

By Dismas Otuke
Former Mauritania and Comoros coach Amir Abdou has been named the new head coach of Burkina Faso’s national football team, the Stallions.

The Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF) announced the appointment of the 53-year-old Franco-Comorian following a competitive selection process.

Abdou takes over from Brama Traore, who was let go after the team’s early departure from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

His immediate goal is to prepare Burkina Faso ahead of the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches and World Cup qualifiers.

Abdou earned recognition during his time with the Comoros national team, leading them to the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 2021.

He later achieved success with the Mauritania national team, including a notable victory over Algeria at the 2023 AFCON.

At the club level, Abdou secured two Mauritanian league championships with FC Nouadhibou before his most recent role at Hassania Agadir in Morocco’s top league.

His debut matches as head coach are set for the March 2026 international window, though the federation has not yet announced the opponent.

With World Cup qualifying matches and preparations for future continental tournaments on the horizon, there is little room for error.

Having already led Comoros and Mauritania to historic successes, he now steps into a role with a team that has a richer history and higher aspirations.

